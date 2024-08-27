Ancient Roman Necropolis Found In Egypt

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

An Egyptian archaeological expedition has made an important discovery.A necropolis dating back to the ancient Roman period has been discovered in the Umm ar-Raham district, located in the Marsa Matruh region of the country, Azernews reports.

The mission, led by Professor Qutb Fevzi, head of the Center for Antiquities of Northern Egypt and Sinai, discovered catacombs, statues, baths and various artifacts carved into the rocks, which emphasize the historical importance of the ancient city of Marsa Matruh as a Mediterranean trade.

Mohammed Ismail Khalid, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt (SCA), supported Fevzi's opinion and stressed that Marsa Matruh was indeed a trading center in the ancient Roman period.

During the excavations, two catacomb-type tombs were discovered, containing 29 graves, glass vessels, sacrificial tables with inscriptions and statues; one of them belongs to a man who belonged to the Roman legion.

In addition, the mission discovered a Roman bathhouse, which contained reception rooms, recreation areas, bathrooms, water storage systems and drainage systems. Ayman Ashmawi, head of the Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, said that the tomb structures have steps leading to the vaulted chambers of the tombs sealed with limestone blocks. According to him, the tombs have an intricate design with a door surrounded by carved columns and a presentation table at the bottom.