Ancient Roman Necropolis Found In Egypt
Date
8/27/2024 3:12:31 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
An Egyptian archaeological expedition has made an important
discovery.A necropolis dating back to the ancient Roman period has
been discovered in the Umm ar-Raham district, located in the Marsa
The mission, led by Professor Qutb Fevzi, head of the Center for
Antiquities of Northern Egypt and Sinai, discovered catacombs,
statues, baths and various artifacts carved into the rocks, which
emphasize the historical importance of the ancient city of Marsa
Matruh as a Mediterranean trade.
Mohammed Ismail Khalid, Secretary General of the Supreme Council
of Antiquities of Egypt (SCA), supported Fevzi's opinion and
stressed that Marsa Matruh was indeed a trading center in the
ancient Roman period.
During the excavations, two catacomb-type tombs were discovered,
containing 29 graves, glass vessels, sacrificial tables with
inscriptions and statues; one of them belongs to a man who belonged
to the Roman legion.
In addition, the mission discovered a Roman bathhouse, which
contained reception rooms, recreation areas, bathrooms, water
storage systems and drainage systems. Ayman Ashmawi, head of the
Ancient Egyptian Antiquities Sector, said that the tomb structures
have steps leading to the vaulted chambers of the tombs sealed with
limestone blocks. According to him, the tombs have an intricate
design with a door surrounded by carved columns and a presentation
table at the bottom.
