Otterbusiness Launches Defender Series XT With Enhanced Action Button

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBusiness announces a new product created for the first responder community: OtterBox Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button for iPhone 15 Pro. This durable solution with industry-leading protection will facilitate easier access to the iPhone Action button, enabling seamless access to mission-critical applications and technical tasks in the most demanding environments.

OtterBusiness introduces the OtterBox Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button to allow immediate access to customizable functions on iPhone 15 Pro. From push-to-talk to voice memos, this design has frontline workers top of mind.

The Action button, a small button located on the side of iPhone 15 Pro, is customizable, so users can program their devices for quick access to actions like calls, voice memos, video or popular industry applications such as Push-To-Talk (PTT) for on-the-go communication. The new Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button offers a highly accessible, enlarged textured button, allowing gloved users like first responders to seamlessly navigate to applications and features with just one click.

"First responders deserve technology that springs into action as fast as they do, which is why we developed Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button," said Berkley Fuller, Chief Commercial Officer of OtterBusiness. "Our hope is that this rugged case can further mobilize and empower the first responder community and others by providing quick access to vital communication actions."

OtterBusiness' Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button

is a rugged, MagSafe compatible iPhone case that guards against drops, dirt, scrapes and bumps. Beyond access to mission-critical applications and technical tasks, Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button

will protect devices, reduce downtime and increase residual value of the device with a rugged case solution ready to protect alongside those who are always ready to protect and serve.

Defender Series XT with Enhanced Action Button

for iPhone 15 Pro at-a-glance:



Features Enhanced Action button: Highly accessible, textured button for instant access to the features teams use the most, including push-to-talk (PTT)

DROP+ | 5X as many drops as military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6)

Built rugged yet thin for a comfortable grip

Protective 2-piece design with port covers

Made with a minimum 45% recycled plastic1

Seamlessly interacts with MagSafe chargers & accessories (magnets built into case)

Lanyard attachment built into case

Optional holster available Works with OtterBox screen protectors

To learn more about Defender Series

XT with Enhanced Action Button, as well as other OtterBusiness solutions, visit OtterBusiness .

About OtterBusiness

OtterBusiness is the commercial division of Otter Products, LLC the creator of OtterBox, the No. 1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. OtterBusiness is dedicated to bold innovation and bringing industry leading solutions for businesses, schools and governments to market. We are committed to activating business solutions that break barriers and empower our customers and partners to unlock their full potential.

At the center of every OtterBusiness innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBusiness grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit OtterBox/GivingBack.

For more information, visit OtterBusiness .

1Verified by UL to contain a minimum of 45% recycled content

