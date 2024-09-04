Bolivia reaffirms significant interest in joining BRICS group

(MENAFN) Bolivia has reaffirmed its significant interest in becoming a member of the BRICS group, as confirmed by the country's Foreign Minister, Celinda Sosa. Highlighting Bolivia's strong motivation to join the influential coalition, Sosa emphasized the strategic importance of BRICS for Bolivia, citing the group's role in creating an alternative economic framework that could greatly benefit the nation's development goals.



In a recent interview with a Russian news agency, Minister Sosa expressed optimism about Bolivia's chances of securing the necessary support to join BRICS. She underscored the potential benefits of membership, noting that BRICS is not just an economic alliance but a platform for fostering cooperation among emerging economies. This, she argued, aligns with Bolivia's aspirations for economic growth and global influence, making the prospect of joining BRICS a key priority for the Bolivian government.



Minister Sosa also revealed that Bolivian President Luis Arce had accepted an invitation to attend the upcoming BRICS summit, which is scheduled to take place in the Russian city of Kazan from October 22 to 24. This participation signals Bolivia's commitment to strengthening its ties with BRICS member states and advancing its bid for membership. The summit will provide an opportunity for Bolivia to engage directly with the leaders of BRICS countries, potentially paving the way for its inclusion in the group.



Bolivia's interest in BRICS is not new, as the country had previously submitted an application to join the bloc. The current BRICS members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as recent additions such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. With Bolivia's ongoing efforts and expressed enthusiasm, the nation is positioning itself to become part of this growing alliance, which continues to expand its influence on the global stage.

MENAFN04092024000045015839ID1108634101