Australia obtains 22M bags of IV fluids to address shortage

(MENAFN) The Australian government has taken decisive action to address a critical shortage of intravenous (IV) fluids by securing an additional 22 million bags of these essential medical supplies. Mark Butler, the Minister for Health, announced on Tuesday that the government has collaborated with local producers and suppliers to ensure that over 22 million extra bags of IV fluids will be available over the next six months. This move is expected to surpass the forecasted demand for IV fluids during this period, alleviating some of the strain on the healthcare system.



Earlier in August, Butler and his counterparts from state and territory governments acknowledged that the shortage of IV fluids in Australia would persist throughout the rest of 2024. In response, they established a national response group tasked with coordinating the distribution of these critical supplies. IV fluids, which are used for fluid replacement, resuscitation, and administering medications directly into a patient's bloodstream, are crucial for various medical treatments.



The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has attributed the ongoing shortage to a combination of global supply constraints, unexpected spikes in demand, and manufacturing challenges. In a recent update, Butler noted that Baxter Healthcare, one of Australia's primary IV fluid suppliers, reported that its Sydney production site is now operating at record levels to meet the increased demand.



Butler also mentioned that the response group, which includes input from state and territory officials as well as hospital representatives, has observed that the shortage has begun to stabilize in most areas. The TGA is actively monitoring the situation and has instructed healthcare staff to use the available IV stock prudently. The response group will continue to meet weekly or more frequently if needed to manage the supply situation effectively while it remains constrained across Australia.

MENAFN27082024000045015839ID1108606256