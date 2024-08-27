LIBMAN PRODUCTS HELP TACKLE ANY PET MESS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Libman Wide Angle Broom with Dustpan

The Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896.

ARCOLA, ILL., UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the 2023–2024 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association (APPA), 66% of US households, or 86.9 million, own a pet. These homes have greater cleaning needs and require more frequent clean-ups. From muddy paw prints to constant shedding, pets leave their mark on our hearts and our homes. Keeping an arsenal of reliable cleaning products can help owners focus on the joy of pet ownership instead of the mess. The Libman Company, a 128-year-old manufacturer of household and commercial cleaning products, offers some tips to cleaning common pet messes.Muddy PawprintsMuddy pawprints are hard to avoid, especially in the rainy months. To quickly remove pawprints and mud from hardwood floors, the machine washable Libman Wonder Mop is suitable for all surfaces.Kibble and kitty litter spillsEasily sweep up dust, fur and other spills with the Libman PetPlusTM Angle Broom with Dustpan , which was specially designed for pet owners to sweep up pet hair, dander, litter box dust, and tracked-in dirt.Nose PrintsWhat pet doesn't love looking out the window and keeping watch over their territory? While it may be cute at first to see the sloppy nose smears on doors or windows, they will need to be cleaned up. The Libman Window Squeegee is an ideal tool to keep on hand for quick clean ups and doesn't leave streaks like paper towels do.SheddingPet hair doesn't just end up on the ground. It finds its way onto furniture, countertops, and sometimes, even in our food. One way to keep airborne pet hair to a minimum is frequent dusting. A high-quality microfiber cleaning cloth easily removes pet hair from surfaces, making it easier to keep the home clean.Spills and accidentsOwners of large breeds with long tails have likely had their coffee table cleared by an exuberant tail wag at least once. Cleaning up spills and messes requires a reliable mop which is also great for spot cleaning after grooming. The Libman Freedom Dual-Sided Microfiber Spray Mop is ideal for any occasion and allows the user to use their favorite cleaning solution in the refillable tank.When the carpet has taken a beating.For most dog owners, a reliable vacuum is crucial for cleanliness and sanity. While owners of low-shedding breeds might be able to get away with an ordinary vacuum to clean up dog dirt, owners of big-time shedders need pet-tested vacuum cleaners that can handle large amounts of dog hair. If your pets are allowed on the furniture, you may also want to invest in vacuum attachments that can clean your couch, or a good lint brush.It may take time to develop the perfect cleaning strategy for pets, but these Libman products will help keep things under control, no matter how dirty our adorable fur babies get.For more information on Libman products, visit

