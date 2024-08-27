China issues 16,000 test licenses for autonomous vehicles

(MENAFN) As of Tuesday, Chinese public security authorities have issued a total of 16,000 test licenses for autonomous vehicles, according to a statement from the Ministry of Public Security. This milestone reflects China's significant strides in advancing autonomous driving technology and regulatory support for its development. The issuance of these licenses demonstrates a commitment to fostering innovation and ensuring safety in the burgeoning field of autonomous vehicles.



In addition to the test licenses, the Ministry of Public Security has opened up 32,000 kilometers of roads across the country specifically for autonomous vehicle testing. This extensive network of roads is crucial for allowing manufacturers and researchers to conduct comprehensive trials and evaluations of autonomous driving systems in real-world conditions. The availability of such a broad range of testing environments contributes to more robust and reliable technology development.



Wang Qiang, a senior official from the ministry, highlighted the importance of these initiatives in bolstering the advancement of autonomous driving technology in China. The test licenses and designated roadways are part of a broader strategy to support and regulate the growth of this innovative sector, ensuring that new technologies can be tested thoroughly while maintaining safety standards.



These measures are expected to accelerate progress in autonomous driving by providing the necessary infrastructure and regulatory framework for extensive testing. The support from public security authorities underscores China's proactive approach to integrating advanced automotive technologies into its transportation system, aiming to enhance both safety and efficiency on the roads.

