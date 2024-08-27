Edreports Introduces Pre-Kindergarten Advisory Board To Enhance Early Childhood Education Through High-Quality Curriculum

Durham, North Carolina, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdReports , a nonprofit organization that provides free reviews of instructional materials, is proud to announce the formation of its inaugural Pre-Kindergarten Advisory Board. This new initiative marks a significant expansion of EdReports' efforts to support educators by providing comprehensive reviews of pre-K instructional materials, focusing on alignment with standards and key indicators of quality.

“We are excited to collaborate with such a distinguished group of experts,” said Shana Weldon, Ed.D., director of pre-K at EdReports.“The diverse perspectives of our advisors will be invaluable as we work to ensure that our pre-K reviews meet the high standards of rigor and quality that educators rely on.”

EdReports' reviews empower teachers, principals, and district and state officials to make informed decisions when selecting instructional materials. By focusing on alignment to standards and other critical quality indicators, EdReports aims to raise the bar for instructional materials, ensuring that educators have access to the best resources available. The expansion into pre-K materials reflects EdReports' commitment to enhancing the quality and rigor of education from the earliest stages.

Advisory boards play a crucial role at EdReports, providing expert guidance on review tools, processes, and content-specific issues. The newly established Pre-K Advisory Board held its first meeting on August 16 and will meet quarterly, offering feedback and insights that will shape the development of EdReports' inaugural pre-K reviews. Members are encouraged to actively engage with EdReports, contributing their expertise to ensure that the reviews remain relevant and impactful.

“Teachers shape the opportunities for children to thrive in and beyond classrooms. The materials available to teachers matter if they are to leverage and build upon children's individual strengths based on their intersectional identities,” said Stacey French-Lee, Ph.D., Clinical Assistant Professor and Executive Director of the Campus Child Development Program at Georgia State University, and new EdReports Pre-K Advisory Member.“I am eager to work with colleagues on the Advisory board to ensure equitable opportunities for children to succeed in school and life through responsive, evidence-based, high-quality preschool curriculum.”

With over $250 million spent annually on pre-K curriculum, assessment, and professional development, and approximately 1.6 million children enrolled in state-funded pre-K programs nationwide, the need for strong, high-quality instructional materials has never been more pressing. EdReports aims to provide a trusted source of free information on pre-K products, building on its successful model in the K–12 market.

Research consistently shows that high-quality early education can significantly impact children's long-term outcomes. However, many children still lack access to these crucial experiences. A robust preschool education is essential for fostering critical development and learning, particularly in key areas like math, early literacy, and science. This is especially important for multilingual learners and children from marginalized backgrounds. EdReports' focus on essential early learning domains is guided by research-based evidence from the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM). Their report, A New Vision for High-Quality Preschool Curriculum , offers a common definition of quality in early childhood education, grounded in equity and justice-oriented principles.

EdReports is currently conducting a pre-K Listening and Learning Tour to establish review criteria, select materials for review, and recruit and train early childhood educators to form review teams. The first pre-K reviews are scheduled for release in late 2025, marking a significant milestone in EdReports' ongoing efforts to improve the quality of instructional materials across all levels of education.

Learn more about our Pre-Kindergarten Advisory Board members below. For more information about EdReports and its upcoming pre-K reviews, please visit .

EdReports is at the forefront of the curriculum reform movement. By increasing the capacity of educators to identify and demand the highest quality curriculum, EdReports is both disrupting a multibillion-dollar market and transforming the way students are taught and ultimately perform. With the firm belief that what is taught matters and that all students deserve standards-aligned, research-based materials tailored to diverse needs, including multilingual learners, EdReports publishes free, online, evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. Since its launch in 2015, EdReports has trained nearly 900 educators to conduct rigorous reviews of instructional materials and has released over 1,100 reviews of math, ELA, and science curricula. The organization's work has been instrumental in helping educators across the country make informed decisions about the materials they use in their classrooms.

