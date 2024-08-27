CHIPOTLE TESTS CHIPOTLE HONEY CHICKEN IN SELECT MARKETS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The new, limited time protein is available now in Nashville and Sacramento

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) today announced it is testing Chipotle Honey Chicken at 80 restaurants in Nashville, Tenn. and Sacramento, Calif. The latest chicken menu innovation will spice up guests' go-to-orders with a unique heat from chipotle peppers and a touch of sweetness from pure honey that is unlike any of its proteins yet.

For a limited time, Chipotle Honey Chicken is being tested at 80 restaurants in Nashville and Sacramento to spice up guests' go-to orders with a unique heat and touch of sweet.

To develop Chipotle's new chicken menu innovation, its culinary team created a bold new take on hot honey made only with real ingredients. Chipotle Honey Chicken is marinated with seared, smoked adobo (chipotle) peppers, seasoned with savory Mexican spices, and finished with a touch of pure honey. Before introducing the limited-time chicken in test markets, the company conducted consumer taste tests as part of its stage-gate process. The spicy and sweet flavors of Chipotle Honey Chicken surpassed consumer expectations and achieved the highest marks of any chicken innovation that Chipotle has sensory tested.

"Consumers have clearly shown their enthusiasm for sweet heat flavor combinations," Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer. "We have had tremendous success with 'swicy' innovations and believe Chipotle Honey Chicken will capture fans with a whole new level of excitement."

Chicken Menu Innovation Sizzles at Chipotle

Over the past two years, Chipotle introduced two premium chicken menu innovations, Chicken al Pastor and Pollo Asado. With chicken serving as the company's most popular protein, these limited time menu items continue to ignite a passionate following among guests. Chicken al Pastor, for example, debuted in March 2023 and was the number one requested menu item after its first campaign, prompting a return just one year later.

Delivering Craveability, Variety and Value

Innovation remains a key priority at Chipotle, and the company creates craveable, chef-driven menu items that appeal to guests' appetite for variety and new flavor experiences. Chipotle aims to deliver two to three menu innovations per year, leveraging its stage-gate process to listen, test, and learn from guest and employee feedback and iterate before deciding on a national launch strategy.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,500 restaurants as of June 30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 120,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit .

