Beijing Expresses Vehemently Opposes Canada's EV Tariffs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition against the Canadian government's action to impose tariffs on Chinese electric (EVs).

Beijing's objection came in a statement made by a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Canada late Monday, criticizing the Canadian government's decision to increase taxes on Chinese-made EVs as "typical trade protectionism and motivated".

He added that it violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and undermines Canada's traditional image as a global champion for free trade and climate change mitigation.

The Canadian move will also damage trade and economic cooperation between China and Canada, hurt the interests of Canadian consumers and enterprises, slow down the green transition process of Canada and certainly would not help global efforts to address climate change, which benefits no one and will only backfire, he added.

The spokesperson underlined that the rapid development of China's EV industry is a result of persistent technological innovation, well-established industrial and supply chains, and full market competition.

He vowed that China would take all necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. (end)

