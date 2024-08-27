Egypt takes firm stance against continued presence of Israeli forces along border with Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, Egypt took a firm stance against the continued presence of Israeli forces along its border with the Gaza Strip. This position comes amidst ongoing mediation efforts by Cairo to facilitate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. According to state-linked media, Egyptian officials have unequivocally rejected any Israeli military presence in the strategic Philadelphi Corridor, which encompasses the Rafah crossing.



The Rafah crossing has been a focal point of contention. It is the sole border point between Gaza and Egypt that is not under direct Israeli control. Israeli forces took control of the Palestinian side of this crossing in early May, a move that has severely disrupted a vital aid route and sparked strong reactions from Egypt and other international observers.



In its mediation role, Egypt, together with Qatar and the United States, has been working to address security concerns and resolve issues related to the border. However, the ceasefire negotiations have yet to make significant headway. Recent discussions have involved meetings between Hamas and mediators from Egypt and Qatar, with Israeli negotiators also anticipated to join the talks. Despite these efforts, the situation remains unresolved with limited progress in the negotiations.



Overall, Egypt’s position reflects its broader aim of securing national interests and facilitating a resolution to the ongoing conflict. The complex nature of the negotiations and the contentious border issues continue to challenge the mediation process, underscoring the difficulty in achieving a lasting ceasefire.

