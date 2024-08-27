Increasing Demand For UDST Programmes That Align With Labour Markets, Says University President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: University of Doha for Science and (UDST) has rounded off arrangements to venture into the new academic year, with over 7,500 male and female students enrolled for the 2024/2025 academic year.

Among these students are 1,500 freshmen who will start their studies today in five colleges offering over 70 programmes in business, computing and information technology, engineering and technology, sciences, and general education.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), UDST President Dr. Salem bin Nasser Al Naemi attributed the escalating enrollment demand to the university's keenness in applied research in partnerships with multiple prestigious local and international entities.

He added that the Qatari students, who make up to 20 percent of the total number of students, focused on the programmes of the colleges of business and computing and information technology, including the Data and Cybersecurity and Human Resources Management programmes.

The programmes offered by the UDST, especially over the past two years, are in demand in the Qatari and global labor market, and align with the university's philosophy that focuses on the applied academic aspect leveraging on effective infrastructure, including laboratories and other related facilities, he added.

Dr. Al Naemi hailed the international accreditations obtained by some programmes, which are usually offered after consultations with employers on the labour market needs.

He said that the university will offer new programmes in the Academic Year 2024-2025, which have been designed thoroughly to meet the professional and technological needs of today and contribute to economic growth locally and globally.

Al Naemi listed the new programmes: the College of Business will offer a Bachelor of Business Administration in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and a Master of Science in Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship; the College of Computing and Information Technology will offer a Bachelor of Science in Digital Communication and Media Production (Arabic-English track), and a Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Cybersecurity; the College of Engineering and Technology will offer a Master of Science in Process Safety, while the College of Health Sciences will offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with three tracks: the first for high school graduates, the second for registered nurses who wish to continue their studies after a diploma, and the third for those who wish to continue their studies after a practical nursing diploma.

The UDST President stressed the university's commitment to targeted applied research and its active partnerships with prominent local and international entities in the field, praising UDST's collaboration with the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council in conducting research together with various organizations, ministries, and companies, something that provides students with future job opportunities.

In a related context, Dr. Al Naemi pointed out that UDST has five different research teams that participated this summer in joint research projects with global universities such as the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto in Canada, as well as universities in Singapore and Indonesia, adding that this did not only positively impact students' research and professional skills, but also raised the quality of education at the university, which is crucial for the job market.