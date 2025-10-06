Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Ready To Work With Azerbaijan On Re-Building Routes That Bring Europe Closer - Commissioner

2025-10-06 02:05:01
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. EU is ready to work with the government of Azerbaijan on re-building, re-establishing and re-habilitating the routes that bring Europe closer, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said in an exclusive interview with Trend , as she visited Azerbaijan in September.

"Our vision is one routed in our own experience in Europe. European cooperation became a success because we started to work in concrete areas of mutual interest between countries that had been historic foes. Transport and logistics could be those ingredients for relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, but also with the wider South Caucasus. Both sectors are crucial economic sectors with great political significance. For our business, but also for our citizens. When we turn our cooperation into a success, I am convinced that it can bring relations between Azerbaijan and Europe to a new positive reality," she said.

