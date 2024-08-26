Hundreds Of Kashmiris Attend Arbaeen Pilgrimage At Karbala

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hundreds of Shia Muslims from Kashmir joined millions of other pilgrims from across the world for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings globally.

The mourners, most of whom went in groups from Kashmir, participated in the rituals honoring the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

ADVERTISEMENT

For many Kashmiri pilgrims, the journey involved walking on foot from the holy city of Najaf to Karbala, a spiritual trek undertaken by millions of Shia Muslims each year.

According to local tour and travel operators, the number of Kashmiri pilgrims participating in Arbaeen has been steadily increasing,

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Karrar Hussain, a tour operator based in Kashmir, said that this year, around twelve to fifteen groups of mourners from Kashmir attended the pilgrimage.

Read Also Weeklong Exhibition On 'Arbaeen' Kicks Off At Arts Emporium Majalis, Processions Mark Arbaeen In Kashmir

“Although the exact number of Kashmiri pilgrims is difficult to calculate, we are seeing a steady rise in participation each year. It's heartening to see this growth in devotion,” Karrar Hussain said.

In a first, two siblings from Kashmir Kumail Hussain Joo and his sister, who have settled in Kuwait set up a Sabeel - a cart serving free food and drinks to pilgrims - along the pilgrimage route. The Sabeel offered traditional Kashmiri tea, including Nun-Chai and Kehwa, which was warmly welcomed by fellow pilgrims.

The gesture resonated deeply with many Kashmiri pilgrims who expressed their surprise and excitement at seeing their traditional beverages being served during the holy journey.

“Good to see our Kashmiri brethren in service of our mourners” said Hakim Riyaz who posted a picture of them serving mourners.

As the growing number of Kashmiri pilgrims in Karbala continues to grow each year, pilgrims say it reflects the spiritual bond between the Kashmiri Shias and the sacred land of Karbala.