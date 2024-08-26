Century Communities Now Selling At Farmlore In Brighton, CO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top national builder offering single-family homes in 500-acre planned community

Century Communities, Inc. -one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an leader in home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-revealed it's now selling at Farmlore, Brighton's anticipated 500-acre planned community with abundant amenities. The company is offering two single-family home collections at Farmlore, boasting a versatile lineup of ranch and two-story floor plans.

Farmlore Barn Gathering Center | New Homes in Brighton, CO

Vail Model Home | Farmlore by Century Communities | New Build Homes in Brighton, CO

Inspired by its roots as a flower farm, Farmlore has worked closely with the city of Brighton to create a neighborhood centered around agriculture, nature, and human connection. Contributing to this vision, current and future community amenities include a 7,000-square-foot brick barn gathering center, an outdoor pool and recreation center, and the neighboring Prairie Lakes Regional Park.

The community is located just minutes from historic downtown Brighton, one mile from Prairie Center-Brighton's largest retail center-and 16 miles from Denver International Airport. In addition, Denver's attractions and employment hubs are less than 30 minutes south.

Farmlore

Now selling



8 versatile single-family floor plans; ranch and two-story layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and up to 2,435 square feet

Current and planned amenities include an outdoor pool, neighborhood park, brick barn gathering center, and miles of trails Quick access to Brighton's Main Street, Barr Lake State Park, and Denver International Airport

Location:























1350 Farmstead Street

Brighton, CO 80601

303.268.8364

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Colorado.

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024, consecutively awarded for a second year. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

