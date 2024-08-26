UAE’s latest home-grown brand Flava Coffee Co. to drive the US$6.84 billion coffee market growth in the GCC

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Date: Dubai, UAE; August 26, 2024

Flava Coffee, a Dubai-based producer of specialty roasted coffee, unique for its signature blends and coffee brewing equipment, has forayed into the UAE at a time when the food and beverage (F&B) market is experiencing robust growth. The combined coffee sales revenue in the GCC is expected to reach US$6.84 billion in 2024.

Revenue generated in supermarkets and convenience stores in the coffee market in the GCC amounts to US$2.43 billion in 2024, according to Statista, a global market intelligence provider. Revenue generated in restaurants and cafes amounts to US$4.40 billion in 2024. Combined revenue amounts to USD 6.84 billion in 2024.

The hotel, restaurant, and cafe (HoReCa) sector, one of the key drivers of the food and beverage (F&B) industry, has enhanced the coffee culture, pushed by large demand from consumers, both local and international, for the beverage. More than 27,000 restaurants and cafes and another 1,200 hotels are operational across the country, with Dubai hosting more than half of the total. To cater to such a large diaspora of coffee consumers, Flava Coffee has crafted distinct coffee products in tune with the palates of coffee enthusiasts who want to savor the experience of drinking rich and stimulating beverages.

Unlike instant coffee, roasted coffee is brewed to optimally extract the flavor and aroma of the drink. As a one-stop producer of roasted coffee, Flava Coffee delivers whole beans, ground coffee, drip bags, and capsules as single-serve options to B2B markets like hotels, restaurants, cafes, and businesses in the GCC. They also offer private labeling to coffee shops that are seeking to develop their brands. The expansion of the coffee industry is reflected in the growth of the roasted coffee market, whose revenue is soaring towards US$740 million (Dh2.71 billion) by the end of 2024, followed by an anticipated meteoric rise to US$813.50 million (Dh2.98 billion) in the next five years.

Founded in 2023 by Mr. Safdar Badami, a visionary entrepreneur, Flava Coffee – a bean-to-cup coffee supplier – is committed to carving a niche for itself in the roasted coffee market with its specialty products.

“The coffee culture is evolving fast in the UAE and its surrounding regions. We see a spike in coffee choices, especially among regular consumers of the drink who are on the hunt for high-quality coffee. Flava Coffee aims to fulfill this demand by bringing coffee in its best form to the market with its curated blends, single origins, and innovative machines,” Mr. Safdar Badami, Founder and CEO of Flava Coffee, says.

At the heart of the brand lies “Art of Aroma,” a commitment to transforming coffee beans into aromatic masterpieces. Through innovative roasting techniques, Flava Coffee accurately crafts each batch to achieve optimal roast profiles, bringing out the delicate and complex flavors within. Their signature blends are a testament to this artistry, offering a rich tapestry of flavors meticulously crafted from the finest origins. Each blend offers a dynamic range of flavors, starting with rich notes of chocolate and nutty caramel to subtle hints of fruitiness and delicate floral accents. Every cup is crafted to elevate your coffee experience to new heights, delivering a journey through layers of taste that cater to every palate.

Flava Coffee has made specialty coffee more accessible by offering it in convenient drip bags and capsules. Their selection allows coffee enthusiasts to enjoy premium coffee on the go. In addition, Flava Coffee specializes in engineering capsule coffee machines, notably the AVA Pro series. With its sleek design, this equipment is perfect for both personal kitchens and corporate spaces, ensuring the perfect brew every time. The machines are paired with coffee capsules featuring signature blends and single origins, all available for purchase on Flava Coffee’s website.

Flava Coffee stands out from its competitors by introducing its first plug-and-play coffee machine, which eliminates the hassle of assembling parts. The machine will be available as part of a limited-edition kit that will be launched soon.

Flava Coffee ethically sources its coffee beans from Ororo Experience, a sustained provider of specialty coffee harvested in the farms of Brazil and Uganda, where they also source the beans from Ethiopia, Colombia, and Costa Rica to name a few. The beans undergo a meticulous process before reaching the consumer, starting from harvesting superior-quality beans to carefully roasting them to perfection. Blends are developed with rich flavors and packaged securely to retain freshness.

Backed up by Ororo Experience’s strong stock supply, Flava Coffee maintains a stellar track record of delivering products on time to its clients, guaranteeing stock assurance. The sustained provision of raw products assures businesses that they can have a steady supply of coffee to meet their consumption demand. An average consumption of 2.2 million kilograms of roasted coffee per year in the UAE is set to change the game in the wholesale coffee market by driving the emergence of more sustainable coffee roasteries.

Flava Coffee’s beans are Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) certified, with the best of the beans exceeding 83 on a 100-point scale. It reflects the producer’s commitment to transparency and excellence in its coffee products. With the stock consistency, the brand is dedicated to providing the best coffee experience in every sip.

Flava Coffee currently caters to the GCC and broader Asian markets. It has plans to extend its line of products and export to further territories, aiming to meet the burgeoning specialty roasted coffee demand and deliver an exceptional drinking experience all over the world.





