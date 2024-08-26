Kuwait PM Receives Qatari Min. Of State For Energy Affairs

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) - the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received Monday Qatari Minister of State for Affairs and Managing Director and CEO of QatarEnergy, Eng. Saad Al-Kaabi, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait. The meeting was attended by the Head of the Prime Minister Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, the Ambassador of Qatar to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah and Managing Director of International Marketing at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Khaled Ahmed Faisal Al-Malik Al Sabah. (end) aa

