Kuwait PM Receives Qatari Min. Of State For Energy Affairs
8/26/2024 8:05:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Monday Qatari Minister of State for energy Affairs and Managing Director and CEO of QatarEnergy, Eng. Saad Al-Kaabi, on the occasion of his visit to Kuwait.
The meeting was attended by the Head of the Prime Minister Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, the Ambassador of Qatar to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Kuwait petroleum Corporation Sheikh Nawaf Saud Nasser Al-Sabah and Managing Director of International Marketing at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Sheikh Khaled Ahmed Faisal Al-Malik Al Sabah. (end)
