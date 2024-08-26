Snowden claims Macron is ‘taking hostages’

(MENAFN) Edward Snowden, the former CIA and NSA contractor turned whistleblower, has sharply criticized French President Emmanuel following the arrest of Telegram’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov. Snowden argued that Durov’s detention undermines fundamental human rights related to freedom of speech and association. He expressed profound disappointment with Macron’s actions, framing the arrest as a form of “hostage-taking” that threatens privacy and civil liberties.



Durov, a Russian national with additional citizenships in France, the UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was detained upon arriving at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. French authorities have reportedly charged him with failing to adequately moderate content on Telegram, which they claim has been exploited by criminal elements. Durov is scheduled to appear before a judge later this evening.



Snowden voiced his disapproval on social media, condemning the arrest as an “assault on the basic human rights of speech and association.” He expressed astonishment and deep sadness that Macron's government resorted to such measures, suggesting that this action tarnishes France’s reputation and sets a troubling precedent for global standards of freedom.



Snowden’s own history of whistleblowing, which began in 2013 with revelations about extensive illegal surveillance by the NSA, has informed his critique of Durov’s arrest. After leaking classified documents, Snowden fled the United States and became stranded in Moscow when his passport was revoked. Russia granted him asylum, and he later obtained citizenship there.



In July, Durov announced that Telegram had reached 950 million active monthly users, highlighting the platform's significant global presence. Snowden’s comments reflect broader concerns about the implications of the arrest for privacy rights and the international response to such government actions.

