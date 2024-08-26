Law enforcement officer gets wounded in blast outside synagogue in France

(MENAFN) A officer sustained injuries from an explosion that occurred outside the Beth Yaacov synagogue in La Grande-Motte, France, on Saturday morning. The explosion followed an apparent arson attack involving two vehicles set on fire near the synagogue, with one reportedly containing a gas canister.



According to France’s Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, the incident was a "clearly criminal" act aimed at the synagogue. Darmanin stated that efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect responsible for the attack.



The mayor of La Grande-Motte, Stéphane Rossignol, confirmed that surveillance footage captured an individual setting fire to the vehicles in front of the synagogue. The suspected perpetrator, described as wearing a traditional keffiyeh scarf and carrying a Palestinian flag, was seen leaving the scene and remains at large.



The fire caused damage to two doors of the synagogue, prompting the deployment of bomb disposal experts to the site. The injured police officer was transported to Montpellier University Hospital. Fortunately, the officer’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.



In response to the attack, French authorities have increased security measures around synagogues. This escalation in security comes amid a surge in anti-Semitic incidents reported in France since 2023, following the escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in October, which led to a significant Israeli military response in Gaza.



French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Minister Darmanin are expected to visit the site later in the day to assess the situation and address the community's concerns.

