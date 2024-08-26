Hezbollah launches significant attack on Israeli targets

(MENAFN) Early yesterday morning, Hezbollah launched a significant attack on Israeli targets, marking what they described as the first response to the assassination of their prominent leader, Fouad Shukr. This assault came shortly after Israel had conducted a pre-emptive strike on southern Lebanon.



According to the head of the Ramallah Allah settlement council, the Hezbollah attack resulted in the death of an Israeli naval soldier. Israeli reported that two were when a rocket fired from Lebanon landed near a gunboat off the coast of Nahariya. Additionally, a house in the city of Acre suffered severe damage due to a rocket fired from southern Lebanon.



In response to the attacks on northern Israeli towns and settlements, local authorities have announced their decision to boycott Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government until a resolution is found that allows residents to return to their homes safely.



Earlier, Hezbollah refuted Israeli claims that their forces had successfully repelled and thwarted the attack. The group's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, is expected to address these claims in an upcoming speech. Hezbollah maintained that the initial phase of their response was completed successfully, which included targeting Israeli military positions with over 320 Katyusha rockets. These rockets hit several key sites, including the Neve Ziv station, Ja'tun base, Meron air base, Ein Zeitim base, and Ramot Naftali barracks.

