(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CONCERT FOR PEACE II SEPT 21, GLOBAL FREE STREAMING CONCERT FOR CHARITY

The Annual Concert For Peace II Returns This Year On International Day Of Peace September 21, 2024 From Harm to Harmony Telecast streams globally for free

- Barry Simon, Executive ProducerHOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barry Simon and Kent Speakman will Produce and Direct this year's CONCERT FOR PEACE II FROM HARM TO HARMONY ,sponsored by The United Nations of American Association of the USA (Southern California Region), along with Rotary International Action Group for Peace.This year's concert will air live on The International Day of Peace September 21, 2024, at 10:00am Pacific time, 1:00PM Eastern in the U.S and at the same time around the Globe. The concert can be viewed FOR FREE at onBarry Simon, Producer and Director for the broadcast said“Our mission is to foster a world that embraces harmony and unity by showcasing how music, as auniversal language, can bring people together. This concert aims to highlight the transformative power of music in promoting peace and understanding, something our world desperately needs.”Three non-profits will benefit from this concert that deal with Refugees, Homelessness, Human Rights and Mental Health.The Non-Profits are: Greenbirn, Promise 2 Live, The Last Repair ShopVideo Message from Barry Simon about this year's concert:Harm 2 Harmony 2 on KNEKT®tv (1).mp4The list of stars that will be performing and speaking during this concert will be released to the media with updates weekly starting next week.For more information on this Global Concert Broadcast please go to

ROGER NEAL

NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

+1 323-366-2796

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.