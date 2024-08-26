15 Regions Affected By Morning Russian Attack - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's massive attack on infrastructure, 15 regions of Ukraine were affected.

This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“15 regions were affected today as a result of a massive Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, missiles,“Kinzhal”. There are wounded and dead. My sincere condolences to the families and friends,” Shmyhal wrote.

He noted that Russian terrorists targeted the energy infrastructure. There are damages in several regions, and Ukrenergo is forced to use emergency power outages to stabilize the system.

At the same time, the heads of the RMAs have been tasked with deploying“steadfastness points” if necessary.

Railroad is partially de-zed due to enemy shelling

“In order to stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the places where Russian missiles are launched. To do this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the permission of our partners to use them to hit Russian targets. We count on the support of our allies and will definitely make Russia pay,” Shmyhal emphasized.

As reported, as a result of the attack on the morning of August 26, there are power and water outages in some Ukrainian cities. Stability points are being deployed in Kyiv.