15 Regions Affected By Morning Russian Attack - PM
Date
8/26/2024 5:17:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of Russia's massive attack on energy infrastructure, 15 regions of Ukraine were affected.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“15 regions were affected today as a result of a massive Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles,“Kinzhal”. There are wounded and dead. My sincere condolences to the families and friends,” Shmyhal wrote.
He noted that Russian terrorists targeted the energy infrastructure. There are damages in several regions, and Ukrenergo is forced to use emergency power outages to stabilize the system.
At the same time, the heads of the RMAs have been tasked with deploying“steadfastness points” if necessary.
Read also:
Railroad is partially de- energi
zed due to enemy shelling
“In order to stop the barbaric shelling of Ukrainian cities, it is necessary to destroy the places where Russian missiles are launched. To do this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the permission of our partners to use them to hit Russian targets. We count on the support of our allies and will definitely make Russia pay,” Shmyhal emphasized.
As reported, as a result of the attack on the morning of August 26, there are power and water outages in some Ukrainian cities. Stability points are being deployed in Kyiv.
MENAFN26082024000193011044ID1108600190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.