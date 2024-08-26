RGE Celebrates Founder's Day With Art Appreciation For Over 300 Beneficiaries, Caregivers And Volunteers Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire)

Guest-of-Honour Ms. Chang Hwee Nee, Chief Executive of the National Heritage Board and Chairman of Stroke Support Station, joins over 300 beneficiaries, caregivers and volunteers from RGE and Heartware for the inspiring 'Art for Everyone' community event at the National Singapore.

Since 2019, RGE has celebrated its annual Founder's Day by fostering the spirit of community giving through corporate volunteerism, encouraging employees worldwide to volunteer their time and energy to contribute to worthy community causes during work hours.

Celebrating inclusivity and community through art, the 'ART FOR EVERYONE' display was created at RGE Founder's Day 2024

[Front row: left to right] VIPs Mr. Yap Wai Ming (Board Director of Stroke Support Station), Ms. Shona Lall (Interim Executive Director of Executive Director), Ms. Tan See Leng (Executive Director of Heartware Network), Mr. Raymond Huang (Board member of Heartware Network), Dr. Ting Seng Kiong (Chairman of Heartware Network), Guest-of-Honour Ms. Chang Hwee Nee, (Chief Executive of the National Heritage Board and Chairman of Stroke Support Station), Ms. Imelda Tanoto (Managing Director and a member of the Executive Committee at RGE), Mr. Benny Lee (Executive Vice President of External Affairs, RGE), and Mr. John Morgan (Head, Corporate Communications, RGE) with 300 beneficiaries, caregivers and volunteers from RGE and Heartware Network.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 -RGE marked its Founder's Day with an inspiring 'Art for Everyone' community event at the National Gallery Singapore. The special occasion was graced by Guest-of-Honour, Ms. Chang Hwee Nee, Chief Executive of the National Heritage Board and Chairman of Stroke Support Station.Since 2019, as part of its Founder's Day annual celebrations, RGE brings together employees worldwide to support the underserved communities – a core value of its 5Cs business philosophy – that whatever we do must first be good for the Community, Country, Climate and Customer, before it is good for the Company.This year, in partnership with Heartware Network (HWN), RGE brought together over 160 of its Singapore employees and HWN youth volunteers to introduce art appreciation to more than 160 beneficiaries and caregivers from seven social service organisations. These beneficiary groups include Stroke Support Station, Thye Hua Kwan Active Ageing Centre in Bedok and Kaki Bukit, Sunlove Active Ageing Centre in Chai Chee, Sathya Sai Social Service, Chin Swee Active Ageing Centre and Grace Orchard School.This year's 'Art for Everyone' theme was designed to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where art could be enjoyed by all, regardless of background or experience. By making art more accessible, RGE aimed to provide everyone with the opportunity to explore and express their creativity. At the same time, the theme also sought to foster a deeper connection to Singapore's rich cultural and artistic heritage, encouraging a greater appreciation of the nation's history and traditions through meaningful, interactive experiences."Art has the remarkable ability to transcend barriers and foster understanding between diverse communities,". "By hosting this meaningful event at the National Gallery Singapore and ensuring our beneficiaries can partake in the joy and enrichment that art offers, we reinforce our commitment to social impact and community engagement.""This is the second year of our partnership with RGE. It is good to see sustainable partnership between RGE and Heartware Network to do good to the community through art. With an increase in the number of community partners joining us in this effort this year, we look forward to having more partners coming together to join us to do good,""Giving back to the community has always been a priority for RGE. We are excited to continue our journey to amplify our social impact in Singapore through our annual Founder's Day event. By coming together, we can harness our collective strengths and resources to uplift communities and nurture a more compassionate society,""This year's theme 'Art for everyone' reflects our commitment to inclusivity. Together, we can create lasting change and spread the joy of art, compassion, and inclusion throughout our community."The fun-filled, day-long programme on 23 August 2024 included a series of arts-themed activities and workshops, as well as an art tour for the beneficiaries to experience works by Cheong Soo Pieng – a leading figure within Singapore's art history, and the "Law of The Land: Highlights Of Singapore's Constitutional Documents" exhibition.#RGE #ArtforEveryoneThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.About RGE Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$35 billion in assets and 80,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.About Heartware Network – Established in 2000, Heartware Network (HWN) is a registered Society under the Registry of Societies (ROS), and a registered Charity with the Institution of Public Character (IPC) status under Commissioner of Charities (COC), under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY). HWN seeks to instil positive values and build strong character in youth between ages 14 - 35. It engages our young to be resilient, innovative in serving others, and to be entrepreneurs rooted in Singapore as their home. HWN is committed to transforming the lives of underserved children and youth by empowering them with greater confidence in their abilities, so as to achieve a brighter future.HWN's vision is to be the trusted youth developer, enabling youths to become resilient and active community champions. Its mission is igniting the hearts of youths and imparting them with values, character & skills to make a difference in the community. Its programmes fall under 3 key thrusts:Inducts youth into the world of volunteerism by instilling in them a 'Make A Difference' attitude through sustainable actions.Empowers and equips youth with leadership skills to plan, lead, and execute large-scale community projects.Develop life skills for the workspace through entrepreneurship opportunities, instilling a 'Can Do, Will Do' attitude.About Stroke Support Station – Established in 2015, S3 is the first and only stroke-focused community rehabilitation and wellness agency dedicated to meeting the needs of post-stroke survivors and their caregivers across Singapore. About Stroke Support Station – Established in 2015, S3 is the first and only stroke-focused community rehabilitation and wellness agency dedicated to meeting the needs of post-stroke survivors and their caregivers across Singapore. With S3, post-discharge survivors of stroke are able to receive care continuum through rehabilitation that integrates advanced rehabilitative technologies with conventional therapy as well as our signature S3 Wellness programme supporting cognitive and psychosocial development in order to maximise recovery potential, independence and reintegration.S3 also collaborates with partners to engage stroke survivors, their families, volunteers, and the community in raising awareness about stroke prevention through outreach activities and its Active Aging Centre (AAC) programmes.