ERA Communications Names Chief Operating Officer

ERA Communications has announced the appointment of Khushil Vaswani as chief operating officer. Vaswani will oversee the firm's leadership teams across Southeast Asia, reporting to ERA MD Anthony Larmon.



Based in Bangkok, Vaswani will work closely with ERA's market leadership in Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia - aiming to enhance the firm's capacity to run more coordinated regional and multi-market stakeholder solutions.



“ERA's growth ambitions mirror my own, and I look forward to sharing my global agency experience with the team, developing capabilities and providing world-class consulting to all current and prospective ERA clients,” said Vaswani.



Vaswani joins ERA with two decades of agency experience at leadership positions having worked at Weber Shandwick for twelve years, rising to SVP of client experience. During his career Vaswani has also worked for Jetstar, with his most recent position being director at Wachsman.



“The opportunity in this region, for independent players like us, who truly understand and care about the markets that we operate in is immense, and it's time to build our leadership team,” said Larmon.“Khushil's extensive experience and proven track record in managing complex, multi-market communications programs make him an invaluable addition to our firm.”

