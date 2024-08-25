Iran's solar power generation increases 9.1 percent

(MENAFN) Iran's solar power generation has seen a significant increase of 9.1 percent in the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, according to a report by an Iranian news agency. The report highlighted that the country’s total installed capacity for solar has now surpassed 700 megawatts, reflecting a steady growth in energy production.



Earlier this year, in February, the head of the technical office at the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) announced ongoing construction of five solar parks across the country, as reported by an Iranian news agency. This development is part of a broader government-approved initiative to establish 17 solar parks across six provinces, with five currently under construction.



Ruhollah Ebrahimi, the ISIPO official, specified that these solar parks are being built in the provinces of Qazvin and Kerman. The project represents a significant step in Iran's efforts to expand its renewable energy infrastructure and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels.



The Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA), operating under the Energy Ministry, is responsible for overseeing the construction of these solar parks. Ebrahimi noted that SATBA has maintained strong collaboration with ISIPO in implementing this initiative, marking substantial progress in the country’s renewable energy sector.

