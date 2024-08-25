Biggest Indian Contingent Departs For Paris Paralympics 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Paralympics Indian contingent of 84 members departed from New Delhi on Sunday for Paris to participate in the Games. This formidable team, comprising from various disciplines including badminton, athletics, cycling, and more, is set to make India proud on the global stage.

Following their outstanding performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, where they secured 19 medals, the Indian team is more determined than ever. Expectations are high as the team aims to surpass the 25-medal mark in Paris. With months of rigorous training behind them, the athletes are prepared and motivated to achieve new heights.

Key officials from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) are also part of the delegation. PCI president Devendra Jhajharia, PCI Secretary Jaywant, Chef de Mission Mr. Satya Prakash Sangwan, along with other prominent members, departed today, standing united with the athletes as they embark on this remarkable journey.

The Paris Paralympics are scheduled to begin on 28th August and will continue until 8th September. The nation eagerly awaits the performances of these exceptional athletes and stands in full support of their endeavours.

Devendra Jhajharia, President, PCI says, "As we embark on this journey to the Paris Paralympics, I am filled with immense pride in our athletes. Their dedication, perseverance, and spirit are truly inspiring. This is our largest contingent ever, and I have no doubt that they will surpass expectations and bring home more than 25 medals. The entire nation stands behind them, and I am confident that they will make India proud on the global stage."