General Staff: 160 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 24, 160 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in Ukraine. Fighting was raging in ten sectors, with the situation remaining most tense in the Pokrovsk direction.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this a situation update as of 08:00 on Sunday, August 25, Ukrinform reports.

According to the updated data, yesterday Russian launched 5 with 15 missiles and 95 attacks with 127 guided aerial bombs at Ukrainian positions and towns and villages.

The invaders also launched over 4,800 shelling attacks, 143 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

The Russian forces launched air strikes on the areas of Svesa, Pervomaiske, Druzhba, Katerynivka, Yunakivka, Kindrativka and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region, Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan and Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region, Chasiv Yar, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Zalizne, Druzhba, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Memryk, Oleksandropil, Myrnohrad, Vozdvyzhenka, Dolyna, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, Rozdolne and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region, Lobkove, Piatykhatky and Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Novotiahynka, Burhunka, Tomaryne and Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, Ukraine's Air Force, missile troops and artillery units conducted 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. Ten more enemy targets were hit: one command post, four artillery systems, two radar stations, two remote mining systems and one ammunition depot.

In the Kharkiv sector, three battles were raging near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attacked 14 times. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector , 14 combat clashes took place near Druzheliubivka, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Dibrova.

In the Siversk sector , nine combat engagements took place. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Verkhniokamianske, Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian army attacked 19 times near Stupochky, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Hryhorivka and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , there were 14 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk, New York and Dyliivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 58 assault attacks, particularly in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Hrodivka, Ptyche and Novohrodivka. Russian troops were most active near Novohrodivka and Kalynove.

In the Kurakhove sector , Ukrainian troops thwarted 18 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian army attempted to advance eight times toward Vodiane, Vuhledar and Katerynivka, but failed to achieve any success.

In the Orikhiv sector, there were three combat engagements near Novoandriivka and Shcherbaky.

The situation in the Huliaipole and Dnipro River sectors have not changed significantly.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of enemy offensive groups were recorded.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russia maintains a military presence. The invaders fired mortars and artillery at settlements from its territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 25, 2024 amount to nearly 6,680 invaders, including another 1,190 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.