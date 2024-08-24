Bruce Willis Retiring From Acting Following Aphasia Diagnose

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Bruce Willis' family has announced the is retiring from the profession after being diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage that affects a person's ability to communicate.

Willis' family members posted a joint statement on social announcing the actor's retirement.



“To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the statement reads.“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”



“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” the statement continues.“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, 'Live it up' and together we plan to do just that.”

Born in 1955, Willis started his acting career on off-Broadway stages in the 1970s. He had his big Hollywood breakthrough after starring in the drama series Moonlighting , which aired from 1985 to 1989. The star would solidify his place as an action hero after playing the role of John McClane in 1988's Die Hard . Since then, Willis starred in more than 70 different films, many of which became cult classics, such as Unbreakable , 12 Monkeys , The Fifth Element , Armageddon , and The Sixth Sense .

Willis last appeared in A Day to Die , a direct-to-video heist action film written, directed, and produced by Wes Miller . At the moment of his early retirement, Willis was involved with eight other film projects, including Fortress: Sniper's Eye , a sequel to the 2021 action hit Fortress .

