Zelensky Signs Law Banning Activities Of Russian Church

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law banning the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine.

On the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, it is noted that the President signed the document on August 24.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January 2023, the registered in the Verkhovna Rada bill No.8371 on the prohibition of religious organizations in Ukraine, according to which the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church may be terminated.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the bill at first reading on October 19, 2023.

On July 23, MPs blocked the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada due to the parliament's refusal to consider the bill banning the Moscow-linked church.

On August 17, the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations announced that it supports the legislative initiative to ban the activities of religious organizations affiliated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

On August 20, the Verkhovna Rada approved the Law“On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Field of Activities of Religious Organizations,” which bans the activities of religious organizations associated with Russia in Ukraine. Legislative initiative No. 8371 was adopted by 265 votes of MPs.

Photo: President's Office