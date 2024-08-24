Russians Pounding Sumy Oblast With Drones, Mortar Fire
8/24/2024 3:08:50 AM
Last night and Saturday morning, the Russians launched 22 attacks on border areas in Sumy Oblast, with 11 communities got pounded, Sumy regional military administration said in a Telegram report seen by Ukrinform.
"In the night and morning hours, the Russians launched 22 pounding attacks on border areas and communities in the Sumy region, with 57 explosions recorded," the report says.
The attacks targeted the communities of Khotyn, Bilopillya, Krasnopillya, Velykopysarivka, Novoslobidka, Berezivka, Hlushkhivka,
Esmanske, Shalyhinske, Sveske, and Druzhbivka.
In particular, the enemy pounded Shalyhin community
with first-person-view (FPV) drones and mortar fire, dropped guided aerial bombs on Sveske, Esmanske, Berezivka, Druzhbivka, and Bilopillya communities.
Moreover, the Russian military dropped mines on Khotyn and Novoslobidka communities, fired artillery and dropped mines on Krasnopillya, Novoslobidka, and Velykopysarivka neighborhoods, and launched a drone attack on Hlushkhivka.
As reported, the Russians pounded border locations and neighborhoods in Sumy Oblast 87 times over the past day, with 265 explosions recorded.
