Chatbot Market To Grow By USD 5.37 Billion (2024-2028), How AI Is Driving Market Transformation - Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

chatbot size is estimated to grow by USD 5.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.27% during the forecast period. Several benefits associated with using chatbots solutions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

integration of chatbots with communication channels. However,

lack of awareness and standardization of chatbot services poses a challenge. Key market players include 247 Inc., Acuvate, Aivo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaamo Inc., Botsify, Conversica Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corp., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kore Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., and Zoom Video Communications Inc..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Retail, BFSI, Government, Travel and hospitality, and Others), Product (Solutions and Services), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 247 Inc., Acuvate, Aivo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaamo Inc., Botsify, Conversica Inc., Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corp., Inbenta Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kore Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., OpenAI L.L.C., Oracle Corp., ServiceNow Inc., and Zoom Video Communications Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Chatbots are integrated with various communication platforms, such as Microsoft Bot Connector for Skype, email, and more. The increasing use of the internet, digitalization, and mobile devices have transformed interactions between people and businesses. Facebook, owned by Meta, dominates the chatbot sector with messaging apps like Messenger and WhatsApp sending 60 billion messages daily. Banking notifications from Bank of America and food orders from Burger King are examples of bot usage. Monetization of chatbots will offer opportunities for widespread marketing and promotional content distribution. Key players in bot development include PANDORABOTS, Robot, KiK, and Chatfuel. The integration of chatbots with communication channels is a significant trend driving the global chatbot market's growth.



The chatbot market is thriving, with trends focusing on enhancing online shopping experiences. Product selections, comments, and recommendations are now powered by advanced algorithms. Nearby stores, opening hours, and contact information are easily accessible through chatbots. Upcoming products and Instacart orders can be managed with a simple chat. OpenAI's ChatGPT technology and AI language tools offer conversational experiences across messaging channels and social networking sites. Generative models like GPT-4 and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology drive self-learning chatbots. Customer intent is accurately identified using Supervised ML and NLP technology. Chatbot solutions cater to various industries, including IT and ITeS, with audio/voice bots also gaining popularity. APIs and AI advancements continue to fuel innovation in this dynamic industry.



chatbot market faces significant challenges, including low awareness and standardization of chatbot services in various sectors and countries, particularly in developing nations like Brazil and India. These regions lack sufficient IT infrastructure and have limited vendor penetration, hindering the adoption of advanced technologies such as chatbots. Furthermore, concerns regarding chatbot security, including privacy and data protection, pose a threat to market growth. Despite these challenges, untapped markets in various sectors present significant opportunities for chatbot vendors. However, penetrating these markets requires overcoming resource constraints and addressing the lack of IT infrastructure, which can be difficult. Overall, the lack of awareness and standardization in the chatbot market may hinder revenue growth during the forecast period. The

Chatbot Market is witnessing significant growth in various industries including Telecom and Healthcare. However, implementing AI chatbots comes with challenges. In Customer Service, integrating chatbots with Artificial Intelligence technology, Natural Language Processing, and Messaging facilities can be complex. Open AI chatbots for Financial Organizations, Grocery Outlets, and other businesses require careful consideration. Standalone and Website chatbots must offer Voice Recognition and seamless Chatbot Interface. Consumer Analytics and AI software applications are essential for prompt relevant answers to user queries. Market requirements demand user-friendly experiences, actionable insights, and integration with messenger applications. Enterprises face challenges in providing correct information around the clock, as customer service employees have working hour limitations. Chatbots can help with leads, in-store purchases, mobile alerts, and updates, but they must be able to understand user intent and provide instant service to enhance the customer experience. Key players include WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook Messenger.

Segment Overview



This chatbot market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Retail

1.2 BFSI

1.3 Government

1.4 Travel and hospitality 1.5 Others



2.1 Solutions 2.2 Services



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Retail - The chatbot market is experiencing significant growth as businesses seek to enhance customer engagement and streamline operations. Chatbots provide automated, 24/7 support, reducing response time and improving customer satisfaction. They can handle routine inquiries, freeing up human agents for more complex issues. Integration with CRM systems allows for personalized interactions and data analysis. Chatbots offer cost savings and increased efficiency, making them an essential tool for modern businesses.

Research Analysis

The chatbot market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in generative models and natural language processing (NLP) technology. GPT-4, a new generation of language models, is revolutionizing the way chatbots understand and respond to user queries. Self-learning chatbots are becoming increasingly popular, enabling them to improve their responses over time. These AI-powered bots are being adopted by various industries, including financial organizations and grocery outlets, for customer service activities. Messaging facilities have become essential touchpoints for consumer analytics, and chatbots, as open AI software applications, are at the forefront of this trend. Virtual assistants powered by artificial intelligence and NLP are providing prompt relevant answers to user intents, enhancing the overall customer experience. APIs allow for seamless integration of these chatbots into existing systems, making them an indispensable tool for businesses.

Market Research Overview

The chatbot market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in generative models and natural language processing (NLP) technology. GPT-4, a new AI model, is revolutionizing conversational experiences by understanding context and generating human-like responses. Self-learning chatbots and supervised machine learning algorithms are enabling more accurate customer intent recognition. Chatbot solutions are being adopted across various industries, including IT and ITeS, telecom, healthcare, financial organizations, grocery outlets, and more. Messaging facilities on messaging applications like WhatsApp, WeChat, and Facebook Messenger are driving the demand for chatbots. Customer service activities are being automated with AI chatbots, enabling instant service and reducing the workload on customer service employees. Audio/voice bots and SMS chatbots are also gaining popularity, providing convenience to customers. Chatbot developers are leveraging consumer analytics and recommendation algorithms to offer personalized experiences and actionable insights. AI and NLP software applications are being integrated into virtual assistants to enhance user experience and prompt relevant answers to customer queries. Market requirements are shifting towards more advanced chatbot solutions, including standalone chatbots, website chatbots, and chatbot APIs. Enterprises are using chatbots for leads, in-store purchases, mobile alerts, updates, and more. Organizations are leveraging chatbots to improve customer experience touchpoints, understand user intent, and provide correct information to customers. Chatbot solutions are being integrated with messaging channels, messaging services, and social networking sites to expand reach and engagement.

