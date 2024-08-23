(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Iconic Grand Slam champion and OAKBERRY ambassador launches her nationwide signature açaí bowl for fans in NYC ahead of the US Open.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women's tennis ace and two-time Grand Slam Champion,

Aryna Sabalenka, can now add maestro to her repertoire of talents, after delving in to the world of health-conscious nutrition in collaboration with her new wellness partner, OAKBERRY, the world's leading açaí brand.

OAKBERRY and Tennis Sensation Aryna Sabalenka Introduce the“POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka

The No.2 ranked player in the world and 2024 Australian Open title holder introduced her own wholesome creation: the "POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka" – her first signature açaí bowl, at the flagship OAKBERRY store in New York City on Tuesday August 20, ahead of her campaign to claim a highly contested US Open title. To celebrate the nationwide launch, Sabalenka welcomed a throng of delighted tennis fans and avid OAKBERRY invitees behind the counter at the OAKBERRY store on Lexington Avenue, where she personally served-up the nutritious blend for all those in attendance, to commemorate the roll-out of her debut signature açaí bowl in all OAKBERRY stores across the country.

To honor the unique partnership and Sabalenka's inaugural creation with OAKBERRY, the company is offering a 30% discount on the POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka during every one of Aryna's matches played at the US Open–when ordering the signature açaí bowl through the new OAKBERRY App, for pick-up or delivery between August 20 and September 13.

"OAKBERRY has been my go-to source of nutrition when training for competition or when relaxing with friends," says Sabalenka. "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to create my first signature açaí bowl with my favorite chosen ingredients that I rely on to fuel my body all year round. I was thrilled to serve my own bowl to everyone who showed-up at the store in New York for the first time, and I can't wait to see the reactions on social media when OAKBERRY gives fans everywhere the chance to try it out."

"Aryna is the perfect champion for OAKBERRY, as someone who aligns herself with our core values in health and nutrition," says Bruno Cardinali, Global Head of Marketing at OAKBERRY. "We're delighted to introduce the POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka exclusively to tennis fans and our OAKBERRY followers in New York, and we invite everyone to follow Aryna's progress at the US Open while fueling themselves during an exciting two weeks of tennis."

OAKBERRY AÇAÍ is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic, with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added. The new POWER SERVE BOWL by Sabalenka has the following ingredients - personally selected by Aryna Sabalenka for their nutritious and energizing qualities.

OAKBERRY Açaí . The açaí pulp is a natural antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals. It contains minerals like Potassium and Calcium, Vitamin E, healthy fats like Omega 6 and 9, and proteins. OAKBERRY bowls are made with 100% natural and USDA organic-certified acai. They are vegan, high in antioxidants, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free, made with nutrient-rich ingredients to maximize the health benefits of açaí.

Blueberry . Blueberries are a healthy, stress-free food containing fiber, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, manganese and potassium. They're also low in sodium and have virtually no fat.

Whey Protein . Whey is an excellent source of high-quality protein. Whey is a liquid that separates from milk during cheese production. Whey Protein contains all of the essential amino acids that promotes muscle growth.

Peanut Butter. Peanut butter also contains omega-6 fatty acid. This fatty acid lowers bad (LDL) cholesterol and increases good (HDL) cholesterol. Peanuts are a natural source of arginine, an amino acid that may prevent heart and vascular disease by promoting good blood vessel function.

Chia Pudding.

Chia provides heart-healthy omega-3s.

Chia seeds keeps blood sugar balanced and are full of minerals and antioxidants and are rich in potassium, iron and calcium.

Cacao Nibs.

Cacao is rich in antioxidants, as well as critical minerals like magnesium and iron. Cacao nibs are small, crunchy pieces of cacao beans that have been dried.

The two-year partnership between OAKBERRY and Aryna Sabalanka started in Winter 2024, and the nationwide product launch in New York City ahead of the US Open this week marks the first initiative by the Grand Slam champion and the global açaí brand. OAKBERRY has previously partnered with sporting teams and organizations, including the Moneygram Haas F1 Team and the World Surf League. For news and updates on the latest partnership, follow @oakberryusa.

About

OAKBERRY

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, all-natural and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 700 locations across 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit

and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit .

