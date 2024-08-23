Mini-UAV Inadvertently Drifts Into Pok, Indian Army Seeks Its Return

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian inadvertently drifted into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The UAV, which was on a test training sortie in the hinterland in Bhimber Gali area, developed some snag and lost control with the operator, thereby drifting into other side of the LoC, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is believed to have fallen into the Nikial belt on the other side of the LoC and recovered by there.

The Army has sought the return of the UAV with their Pakistani counter parts, the officials said.