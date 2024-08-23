LOVE IS IN THE HAIRTM - Manic Panic® Releases Natural Shade Assortment Of New 'Love Color®' Color Depositing Conditioner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“Love Color®” Color Depositing Conditioner from Manic Panic®

copyright Paula Gately Tillman Tish and Snooky Bellomo Manic Panic, St. Marks Place, New York City, 1986. Permeant collection, Baltimore Museum of Art

Glam Haircare Line Manic Panic Debuts Selection of Rich Natural Shades of Groundbreaking Conditioner

- Snooky Bellomo, President at Manic PanicNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manic Panic broadens the prospective rainbow of colors available in their“Love Color®” Color Depositing Conditioner line. The color revitalizing conditioner boasts four new hues: Black Kat®, Burmese BrownTM, Copper KittyTM, and Havana BrownTM.The“Love Color®” color depositing conditioner line assists“dye-hards” in revitalizing existing color, adding tint to refresh grayed hair, as well as give hints of color to unbleached hair. This release extends the collection to 15 available color depositing conditioners.The“Love Color®” line continues the company's dedication to make products both cruelty-free and vegan, utilizing quinoa and vegetable proteins, shea butter and luminescine to keep hair looking vibrant, nourished, and refreshed.“Our 'Love Color®' line is a further testament to our unwavering commitment to cruelty-free and vegan beauty in rockin' color! We've infused our 'Love Color®' color-depositing conditioner with quinoa and vegetable proteins, shea butter, and luminescine, offering the richest natural hues and brilliant vivid shades to ensure that hair remains vibrant, nourished, and refreshed,” says Tish Bellomo.“At Manic Panic®, we celebrate our 'dye-hard' fans who embrace their individuality, even in natural shades, carrying forward our creed to 'live fast, love hard, and dye your hair,'” says Snooky Bellomo.“Love Color®” Color Depositing Conditioner from Manic Panic® is now available on the official Manic Panic® website . Join Manic Panic® in celebrating vibrant, nurtured hair in every hue.About Manic Panic® Founded in 1977, MANIC PANIC® NYC is the trailblazing beauty brand that started the vivid hair color revolution in the USA. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being 100% independently Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand retails at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe and online at Amazon andAbout Vibrancy Agency An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially Conscious brands.

