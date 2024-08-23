Zelensky Hopes India To Join Peace Summit Communique

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine expressed hope that India will join the joint communique of the inaugural Summit on Peace in Ukraine.

The president spoke ahead of his talks with Indian Prime Narendra Modi who arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Friday, August 23, Ukrinform reports with reference to the president's press service.

"The issue of ending the war and a just peace is a priority. We recently held the first inaugural Peace Summit and I'd like to thank India for attending that summit. Today, one of the topics will be the peace summit, how we will move forward in this direction. We very much expect that India will be able to join the joint communiqué of the summit, I'll talk about this with the Prime Minister," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

He recalled that the first topical meeting following the inaugural Peace Summit was held on Thursday on the energy security clause of the Peace Formula. The discussion, held via video conference, was the follow-up of the first Peace Summit and part of the preparation for the second such event.

"We are really interested in all countries around the world joining efforts to resolve all the crises that this war has created. The meeting on energy marks great progress. Next, we have a meeting on food security and humanitarian issues," the President of Ukraine noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on August 23.

Ahead of his visit to Ukraine, Modi traveled to Poland where he said India believes that no war ends on the battlefield so his country supports diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible. He added that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible to peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.