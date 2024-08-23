(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Residential BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The BRIC Residential Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the residential construction industry and had a total market value of $19,67,191.8 million in 2023. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 9.4% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the residential construction industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $15,93,200.3 million in 2023. This was followed by India, Russia and Brazil with a value of $2,35,255.5, $91,817.7, and $46.91 billion, respectively. China is expected to lead the residential construction industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $19,03,496.5 million in 2028, followed by India, Russia, Brazil with expected values of $3,59,010.2, $98.13 and $58.45 billion, respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2. BRIC Residential Construction

2.1. Industry Outlook

3. Residential Construction in Brazil

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4. Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5. Residential Construction in China

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7. Residential Construction in India

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8. Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

9. Residential Construction in Russia

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis

10. Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data

