Expo House And Expo 2023 Doha Awarded GSAS Certifications

Doha: Both the Expo House and the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Qatar have received the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) certification from the Gulf Organization for Research and Development (GORD), in recognition of Qatar's commitment to building sustainable infrastructure for Expo 2023 Doha, which ran from October 2, 2023, to March 28, 2024.

The Expo House was awarded a GSAS certification with a (four-star) rating for design and build due to its adherence to very high sustainability standards. The Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee aimed to leave a long-lasting legacy by applying nearly 50 criteria in every aspect of the design and construction of this distinguished landmark.

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) praised the exceptional level of this achievement, publishing reports about it on its website.

Moreover, Expo 2023 Doha received the GSAS EcoLeaf certification, a prestigious certification awarded by GORD for evaluating projects and events related to sustainable horticulture and agriculture.

This certification aims to enhance the sustainability and environmental performance of mega events through integrating sustainability best practices into the planning, design, construction and operations of expos permanent and temporary facilities.

Expo 2023 Doha Secretary General Dr. Fayqa Ashkanani expressed her happiness at the Expo House and Expo 2023 Doha being awarded the GSAS certification and GSAS EcoLeaf certification respectively.

She noted that these accolades reflect the commitment to sustainability and environmental innovation and highlight the significant efforts made to balance between preserving Qatari architectural heritage and the adoption of modern solutions to sustainability challenges. Ashkanani added that this achievement enhances Expo 2023 Doha's status as a leading platform for environmental and sustainable development globally.

The Expo 2023 Doha Secretary General pointed out that ever since Qatar won the bid to host the Expo 2023 Doha, it has expressed its keenness on enhancing sustainability throughout the exhibition by adopting sustainability standards, taking into account all engineering aspects in building the Expo House, including energy and water conservation, using eco-friendly materials that can be recycled in the future, and focusing on indoor environmental quality.

She stressed that Expo 2023 Doha has marked a milestone in the history of international horticultural exhibitions by contributing innovative solutions to combat desertification and creating a green, sustainable environment for current and future generations. The expo focused on themes such as sustainability, environmental awareness, technology and innovation, and modern agriculture.

Dr. Ashkanani also stressed the State of Qatar's continued efforts, through the Ministry of Municipality, to promote and apply sustainability standards in all projects and works undertaken. GORD Chairman Dr. Yousef Alhorr praised Qatar's efforts in applying sustainability standards and requirements.