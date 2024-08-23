Sci-Fi Film Venus Effect Now Available On Amazon Prime Video

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Venus Effect on Prime Video

Sci-fi Venus Effect, directed by Andrew Burn, is now available on Prime for rent or purchase.

ATLANTA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Venus Effect, the suspenseful new sci-fi feature directed by Andrew Burn, has officially been released on Prime Video, available for rent or purchase. The film is complete with an ensemble cast featuring entertainment legends Lonnie Smith (Friendly D, F*cking Married), Jamal Morant (Jamal The Creative), and Blaire Najal (F*cking Married), supported by Chase Brown, Melonie Torres, Vanessa D. Fant (PressuRx), Whitney Code (Broken Seeds), Moses Jones (For All Mankind), Kimathi Olenja, and stand-up star Rod Minger, with appearances by Chantelle Rose, Ben Greener, and internet celebrity Artofkickz.Venus Effect follows Smith's“Leo” as his once-peaceful suburban community as descends into apoctalyptic chaos, forcing its residents to confront internal divisions and external-or extraterrestrial-threats. The film's surreal visual effects and elegant cinematography deliver classic science fiction elements of tension and suspense that are complemented by the moments of comedic dialogue, showcasing Burn's skillful visual storytelling in his debut feature film.“This film is about more than just an alien invasion,” Burn explains.“It's an exploration of how people respond to extraordinary challenges and of what happens when the familiar becomes suddenly unfamiliar. I'm proud of what we've created together and eager to see how audiences connect with it.”Alongside the Prime Video release, Venus Effect is garnering attention within the film festival circuit, claiming two Best Picture wins at the Las Vegas International Film Festival and the Golden Lion International Film Festival (Kolkata, India), with many other festivals slated for early next year.Funarios, Skyframe Pictures, and Cold Turkey, the studios behind the project, have expressed their excitement for the release, noting the film's blend of genres and its potential to resonate with a wide range of viewers.Venus Effect is available now on Amazon Prime Video, where it can be rented or purchased by viewers looking for a thrilling ride with unexpected twists and turns.Rent or buy Venus Effect on Prime VideoVenus Effect IMDb

