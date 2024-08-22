Safeguarding Employees: Covia's Health And Safety Initiatives

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia is diligent in protecting the of its employees through robust Occupational Health and Industrial Hygiene programs, many of which rely on established external frameworks. For example, Covia rigorously follows the Hierarchy of Controls developed by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to safeguard occupational health at all of its locations. Using the Hierarchy of Controls, Covia successfully lowered its all-incidence rate compared to the baseline established in 2021.

The Hierarchy of Controls provides a five-step process to help reduce the risk of harm to employees by:

Eliminating hazards when feasible;Substituting the material to reduce hazards when possible;Using engineering controls when hazards cannot be eliminated;Implementing administrative or work practice controls in addition to or in lieu of engineering control; andRelying on personal protective equipment (PPE) as a last line of defense.

Covia also uses the U.S. Department of Labor's MSHA SLAM (Stop, Look, Analyze, and Manage) risk management process, and continues to require plant and operations managers to perform regular quality control assessments of completed SLAM risk checklists. In 2023, Covia achieved its goal of having plant and operations managers conduct five in-field SLAM evaluations per month.

To learn more about how Covia's commitment to safety, health, and security extends beyond our own organization by visiting page 36 of Covia's 2023 ESG report.