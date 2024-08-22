Ukraine Creates State-Owned Operator Of Agricultural Lands
8/22/2024 10:08:15 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The establishment of State Land bank LLC has been completed, which allows for state-owned land lease auctions to be launched in Ukraine.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian State Property Fund Head Vitalii Koval on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The corporatization procedure of Agrarian investment Fund State Enterprise has been completed. State Land Bank LLC was created on its basis, which is Ukraine's first state-owned operator of agricultural lands,” the report states.
This is the final stage of the Land Bank project before the first online auctions for the lease of state-owned lands can be launched.
According to Koval, the newly created company is fully owned by the state.
With the creation of State Land Bank LLC, a new mechanism for the use of land plots is being introduced. From now on, instead of 1% of the regulatory monetary value for permanent use, the rental rate of 12% will be in effect.
“By converting a state enterprise into a limited liability company, we destroy a model of the 'permanent use of state-owned lands', which had brought nothing to the state but losses and corruption. Now, the rental rate will be 12% instead of the previous 1%, providing a significant rise in the state budget revenues,” State Land Bank LLC Director Yaroslav Yaroslavskyi noted.
A reminder that Agrarian Investment Fund State Enterprise used to administer 104 thousand hectares of state-owned agricultural lands from 59 public institutions.
