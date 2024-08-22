Ukraine, Norway Extend 'Transport Visa-Free Regime'

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and Norway have extended the Agreement on the Liberalization of Freight until the end of June 2025.

The press service of the Ukrainian of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development announced this, Ukrinform reports.

“The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development and the Ministry of Transport of Norway have agreed to liberalize freight traffic between the two countries until June 30, 2025. This concerns the further implementation of bilateral and transit between the countries without permits,” the statement said.

Ukraine,'s top diplomats talk expanding F-16 coalition

The agreement applies to vehicles that meet the Euro 5 and higher emission standards. During transportation, drivers are required to have a certificate confirming the environmental class of their truck. The trucks must also have an extract of the transportation license.

In addition, during a meeting of the relevant commission, Ukraine managed to agree with the Norwegian side to increase the number of permits for transportation to/from third countries by 40%.

Ukrainian carriers currently have access to a“transport visa-free regime” with 37 countries, including the EU.

As reported, on June 20, in Brussels, Deputy Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Derkach and EU Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean signed the extended Road Transport Agreement between Ukraine and the EU. Since July 11, freight transportation between Ukraine and the EU has been carried out in accordance with the rules of the updated Agreement.