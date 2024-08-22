Canadian rail freight disruption threatens major economic impact amid ongoing labor dispute

(MENAFN) Canada's major rail freight operations have come to a standstill due to a dispute involving the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union, which represents around 10,000 engineers and workers. The work stoppage began at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, leading to the closure of all Canadian National Railway (CN) and CBKC stations. This disruption has halted all freight train services crossing the US-Canada border, though operations in the US and Mexico remain unaffected. The U.S. Department of reports that billions of dollars’ worth of goods are transported between Canada and the United States by rail each month, highlighting the significant potential economic damage of the current halt.



The impact of the strike is broad, affecting not only businesses and consumers but also over 30,000 commuters in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal who are now struggling to find alternative transportation. Jay Timmons, president and CEO of the National Association of Manufacturers of Canada, emphasized that a prolonged stoppage would severely disrupt supply chains, impacting manufacturing workers, their communities, and consumers. Business leaders have urged the Canadian government to intervene, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has resisted calls to enforce arbitration between the parties. The Canadian National Railway is awaiting a response to a final offer made on Wednesday evening, while the union has rejected the latest proposal brought by CBKC CEO Keith Creel.



Both CN and CBKC have expressed willingness to end the strike if the union agrees to binding arbitration. The protracted negotiations, with CN negotiating for nine months and CBKC for a year, underscore the critical nature of rail transport for many industries reliant on timely delivery of raw materials and finished products. Any extended disruption could force factories to slow down or shut down operations, amplifying the economic repercussions of the strike.



MENAFN22082024000045015682ID1108589544