Japan breaks tourism records as visitor numbers rise amid economic growth strategy

(MENAFN) In July, Japan welcomed a record-breaking 3.28 million foreign tourists, marking the second consecutive month of unprecedented visitor numbers, according to official data released on Wednesday. This surge in reflects a strategic focus by Japan to bolster economic growth through the influx of international visitors. The Japan National Tourism Organization reported a remarkable 41.9 percent increase in numbers compared to the same period last year, driven by heightened demand from regions such as East Asia and Europe, where the onset of school holidays significantly boosted to Japan. This July record surpassed the previous high of 3.13 million tourists set just a month earlier in June.



A substantial part of this increase was attributed to a doubling in the number of Chinese visitors, who totaled 776,500 in July, followed closely by 757,700 tourists from South Korea, representing a 20.9 percent rise. Taiwan also contributed significantly, with 571,700 tourists, marking a 35.4 percent increase. The Japan National Tourism Organization highlighted that the growth in direct flights from major destinations played a critical role in achieving this record level of tourists. Japan's tourism industry, buoyed by the weak yen, has become an attractive destination for international travelers, with expectations of receiving up to 35 million foreign tourists by 2024. Many businesses are leveraging this influx, catering to the increased purchasing power of tourists eager to buy a wide range of products, from traditional kimonos to local confectioneries.



However, the surge in tourism has not come without challenges. Japanese authorities are actively addressing the issues of overcrowding at some of the nation's most popular sites, such as Kyoto and Mount Fuji. In response to the influx of visitors, measures have been implemented to manage the impact on these areas. For instance, the city of Fujikawaguchiko, located near Mount Fuji, installed a barrier in May to block the view of the mountain temporarily, aiming to curb the disruptive behavior of tourists seeking the perfect photo of the iconic volcano. Although the barrier was removed in August, the move underscores the ongoing struggle with overtourism. Similarly, in Kyoto, authorities have banned tourists from entering private alleys in the famous geisha district as part of broader efforts to preserve the city's cultural heritage while managing the pressures of high visitor numbers.



MENAFN22082024000045015682ID1108589330