Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer completes Lunar-Earth flyby

(MENAFN) The European Space Agency's (ESA) Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) spacecraft has achieved a landmark event by successfully completing a Lunar-Earth flyby, which was crucial for adjusting its trajectory towards Venus on its journey to Jupiter. The flyby maneuver utilized the gravitational pull of both the Moon and Earth to refine Juice's path. According to an announcement from ESA on Wednesday, the spacecraft made its closest approach to the Moon at 2115 GMT on Monday, and then to Earth at 2156 GMT on Tuesday, nearly 24 hours later.



During this critical maneuver, Juice employed its onboard monitoring cameras to capture a series of images and used eight out of its ten scientific instruments to collect valuable data. Ignacio Tanco, the mission's spacecraft operations manager, praised the operation, stating that the gravity assist flyby was executed "flawlessly" and that everything proceeded without any issues.



The lunar flyby increased Juice’s speed by 0.9 km/s (0.55 miles) relative to the Sun, while the subsequent Earth flyby decreased its speed by 4.8 km/s (2.98 miles) relative to the Sun. This complex series of maneuvers effectively redirected Juice onto a new trajectory towards Venus, where it is anticipated to arrive in August 2025. Claire Vallat, Juice Operations Scientist, noted that this timing and location of the flybys provided an opportunity to thoroughly test the spacecraft's scientific instruments in the space environment.



Launched in April 2023, Juice is the first large-class mission in ESA's Cosmic Vision program. The successful completion of this Lunar-Earth flyby represents a significant milestone for the mission. It not only optimized the spacecraft's trajectory but also conserved approximately 100-150 kg of fuel, setting the stage for its forthcoming journey to Jupiter.

