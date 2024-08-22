Maha Govt To Go Ahead With Ladki Bahin Promo Event On Aug 24 Despite Oppn's Bandh Call

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief Ajit Pawar on Thursday downplayed the state bandh (shutdown) call on Saturday (August 24) given by the opposition parties to protest the Badlapur sexual assault episode against minor girls, saying that the will go ahead with the public function to promote the ambitious Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana at Yavatmal in the state's Vidarbha region.

Pawar added that the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting will also take place on Saturday.

"Even the court has repeatedly warned against bandhs. We cannot support any wrongdoing. Necessary strict action will be taken in every case. Our public programme in Yavatmal will focus on the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and other government initiatives," Pawar at a press conference.

Responding to a question about whether the bandh was an attempt to undermine the Ladki Bahin scheme, Pawar said: "We will ensure that no false narratives are created against the government."

The Deputy CM's response came hours after Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday appealed not just to political parties but to members of the public to participate in the bandh on Saturday to express unity to ensure severe punishment for crimes against women and girls.

"We all need to unite to ensure strict punishment for wrongdoers. There should be a fear of strict punishment in the minds of the culprits," he said.

Earlier, Pawar launched the Maharashtrawadi Helpline number -- 9861717171 -- to ensure that government schemes reach the people of Maharashtra efficiently.

The helpline will provide information on schemes including the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Annapurna Yojana.

A dedicated desk has also been set up at Pawar's office to review feedback from across the state every evening.

Pawar emphasised that his work is focused on benefiting all people of Maharashtra, regardless of caste or community.

"Our schemes are intended for everyone in this state. The only category is beneficiary, nothing else," the Deputy CM said.

Pawar said that the state government is addressing the technical problems faced by the eligible women beneficiaries in the Ladki Bahin scheme.

He added that the government has asked the nationalised banks not to deduct money from the financial aid of Rs 1,500 deposited through DBT mode in the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries, citing zero balance or other related issues.