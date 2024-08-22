(MENAFN) Italian Deputy Prime Matteo Salvini has issued a stark warning that the provision of Western weapons to Ukraine capable of striking Russian targets could precipitate a global conflict. Salvini's remarks, made in an interview with Il Sussidiario, reflect growing concerns about the potential escalation of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



Salvini, who also serves as Italy’s Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and leads the right-wing Lega Nord (Northern League) party, criticized the decision of some Western nations to supply Ukraine with arms that could be used beyond its borders. He described such actions as potentially catastrophic, likening them to the "antechamber of a dramatic world conflict."



Recent reports and claims from Russian officials suggest that Western-supplied weapons have been used by Ukrainian forces in their operations within Russia's Kursk Region. This has been corroborated by several Western media outlets, and some Ukrainian backers have openly endorsed the use of these weapons against Russian targets.



While Salvini expressed support for humanitarian and defensive military aid to Ukraine, he cautioned against providing equipment that could escalate the conflict further. His comments highlight a broader debate within Europe about the appropriate level of support for Ukraine amidst fears of a broader war.



In the lead-up to the European Parliament elections in June, Salvini had urged voters to reject left-wing parties, arguing that they, along with French President Emmanuel Macron, could dangerously increase the risk of a third world war. He criticized Macron for not ruling out the deployment of Western troops to Ukraine and praised the Italian government for its stance against such escalation.



Salvini's statements underscore the tension within European politics over the extent of support for Ukraine and the potential repercussions of escalating the conflict with Russia.

