RFK Jr. campaign takes into account ‘joining forces’ with Trump

(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is contemplating the future of his presidential campaign and considering a potential endorsement of former President Donald Trump, according to Nicole Shanahan, Kennedy’s running mate. Shanahan’s remarks on Tuesday, made during an interview on the Impact Theory podcast, revealed that Kennedy is facing a critical juncture in his campaign.



Kennedy, who shifted from a primary bid to an independent run last October, has encountered significant challenges. His campaign is struggling with ballot access issues in several pivotal states and is facing severe financial difficulties. Shanahan highlighted two main options currently under consideration: continuing with his independent run or aligning with Trump.



The former Democrat’s campaign has struggled to gain traction, leading to speculation about the impact of his continued candidacy. Shanahan explained that one option is to persist in forming a new political party, which could potentially siphon votes from Trump and inadvertently support a Kamala Harris and Tim Walz presidency. The other option is to cease the independent campaign and unite with Trump, a decision that Shanahan admitted is fraught with difficulty.



Kennedy’s campaign has been a topic of discussion due to its potential influence on the 2024 presidential race. Current polling data, aggregated by RealClearPolitics, indicates that Vice President Kamala Harris, who has replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, performs slightly better against Trump when Kennedy is included in the polls. Harris is shown to lead Trump by 46.4 percent to 44.9 percent, with Kennedy capturing 4.5 percent of the vote and Green Party candidate Jill Stein at 1 percent.



As Kennedy considers his next steps, the political landscape remains dynamic, with his decision potentially shaping the outcome of the upcoming election.

