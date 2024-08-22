ENOSIX Launches New Mulesoft Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ENOSIX's

new MuleSoft Certified Connector for SAP helps companies create seamless digital experiences, faster

CINCINNATI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENOSIX today announced a new MuleSoft Certified Connector for SAP. Accessible in MuleSoft Anypoint Exchange, this new connector will allow companies to simplify integration across SAP data and Salesforce Cloud.

With enosix's MuleSoft Certified Connector for SAP, organizations can effortlessly access their SAP data within Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud. Customers can now sync 'materials' from SAP to products in Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud and 'material level prices' in SAP to 'price' in Salesforce within days of deployment.

Key features of this solution include:



Low-Code SAP Integration: Simplify your workflow with a solution that eliminates complex coding, allowing Salesforce admins and developers to seamlessly sync SAP data to Manufacturing Cloud.

Accelerate Time to Value: With this solution, syncs are operational in mere days – no building, testing, or deploying required. Optimize IT Resources and Administration: Fully portable to SAP S/4HANA and supporting the SAP Clean-Core Initiative, this joint solution maximizes IT investments and frees up resources for strategic initiatives.

"We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with MuleSoft and Salesforce and unveil this revolutionary integration solution," said Gerald Schlechter, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at enosix. "By combining the power of the enosix SAP integration accelerator with MuleSoft's industry-leading platform, we are empowering businesses to unlock the full potential of their SAP data within Salesforce Manufacturing Cloud, driving greater efficiency, agility, and innovation."

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said

Tony Kratovil, VP of Manufacturing and Automotive Industry Solutions and Strategy, Salesforce. "ENOSIX's integration allows MuleSoft customers to enable teams to integrate apps and data, automate business processes, and ultimately, innovate faster while delivering great customer and employee experiences."

MuleSoft helps businesses and developers transform into customer-first companies by enabling a single customer view across hundreds of systems and touchpoints using one unified platform. With MuleSoft, organizations can empower no-code and pro-code teams to build integrations and automations across any system, connect data for a single customer view, and discover and govern every API. The result is empowered business users who can do more with less, quickly creating workflows and integrations that drive efficient growth and faster time to value while removing time spent on repetitive tasks and complex integrations.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about enosix MuleSoft Certified Connector for SAP by visiting: or Anypoint Exchange

Salesforce, MuleSoft, Manufacturing Cloud and others are trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About enosix:

ENOSIX

is an SAP transformation catalyst, empowering businesses by streamlining their digital transformation journey. We provide visionary technology that seamlessly unifies complex SAP with any front-end system (including MuleSoft and Salesforce) in real time with flawless execution as a key to endless possibilities of innovation, efficiency, and full growth potential. Feel the ImpactTM. For more information, visit:

.



Media Contact:

Gregory Butz

enosix

312-722-4540

[email protected]

SOURCE enosix