(MENAFN) German Bundestag MP Alice Weidel has called for Ukraine to be held financially responsible for the economic damage inflicted on Germany by the Nord Stream pipeline attacks. Weidel’s demand comes in the wake of the September 2022 explosions that severely damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which were crucial for transporting Russian gas to Germany and other Western European nations.



The destruction of the pipelines, which occurred near the Danish island of Bornholm, remains a contentious issue, with the responsible parties yet to be officially identified. Recent German reports have indicated that Berlin has issued its first arrest warrant in connection with the sabotage investigation. The warrant names a Ukrainian diver as the suspect, who was last reported to be in Poland. However, the individual reportedly fled to Ukraine before Polish authorities could execute a European arrest warrant issued by Berlin in June.



Adding to the complexity, the Wall Street Journal cited sources suggesting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky initially approved the plan to sabotage the pipelines, a claim that challenges previous assumptions of Russian involvement.



In response to these developments, Weidel, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, has taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to demand compensation from Ukraine. Weidel asserted that the alleged involvement of Zelensky in the pipeline attack means that Ukraine should bear the financial burden for the damage inflicted on Germany. She also criticized the continuation of aid payments to Ukraine, arguing that these funds should be redirected and not used to offset the costs of the pipeline destruction.



Weidel’s position reflects a broader stance within her party, which has consistently advocated for halting military aid to Ukraine. The AfD’s perspective on the issue underscores the ongoing debate in Germany regarding the financial and political implications of the conflict in Ukraine and its impact on European security and economic interests.

MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589109