Turkiye To Host Azerbaijani Culture And Art Days
8/22/2024 7:17:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days will be held in the Turkish
cities of Marmaris and Antalya on August 29-31,
Azernews reports.
A series of events are organized within the project of the
Azerbaijani Cultural Center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy
in Turkiye.
The project is carried out with the support of the Azerbaijani
Cultural Center operating under the Azerbaijani Embassy in Turkiye
and the Antalya Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association.
The Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days will traditionally begin
with a grand concert themed "Songs Without Farewell" which will be
held on the stage of the ancient open-air amphitheater for 6,000
people in the city of Marmaris.
In the concert program, the music and dances of both countries
will be performed by the artists of Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
As a continuation of the Azerbaijani Culture and Art Days, an
exhibition on "Fine Art of Azerbaijan" will be opened on August 31
at the Nazim Hikmet Culture and Congress Center in Antalya.
At the exhibition, historical-national women's headscarves
belonging to the "FR Collection" collection from Azerbaijan, the
national costumes will be displayed, and an exhibition of the works
of Azerbaijani women artists will be opened as well.
A wide concert program will also be held in Antalya with the
participation of Azerbaijani artists.
At the concert, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan
Gulyanag Mammadova, Honored Artists of Azerbaijan Ramil Gasimov,
tar layer Sahib Pashazade, young Azerbaijani singers Aynur
Isganderli, Vusala Asgarova will perform the national musical
works, and the Azerbaijan Folk Dance Ensemble will delighted the
audience with the national dances.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
