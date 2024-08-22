US, Israel conduct discissions on Gaza deal

(MENAFN) U.S. President Joe Biden engaged in critical discussions with Israeli Prime on Wednesday evening, focusing on the proposed deal for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange involving Hamas. The conversation, which also included presidential candidate Kamala Harris, was aimed at advancing negotiations over the terms of the proposed agreement.



According to the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), Biden and Netanyahu discussed the details of the proposed deal, which involves the release of hostages and a potential ceasefire. However, specific details of the discussion were not disclosed.



In a related development, Netanyahu's office issued a denial regarding a report that claimed he had agreed to the U.S. proposal for a phased withdrawal from the "Philadelphia axis" along the Gaza-Egypt border. This withdrawal was reportedly a condition of the deal to halt the conflict and facilitate prisoner exchanges with Hamas.



The IBC had previously reported that Netanyahu had agreed to the U.S. proposal, which involved a second-phase withdrawal from the Philadelphia (Saladin) axis, while Hamas and Egypt were demanding an immediate evacuation. Netanyahu's office refuted this report, asserting that the information was incorrect. According to the statement from Netanyahu’s office, Israel remains committed to achieving all the objectives outlined by the Cabinet, including ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a security threat to Israel. This objective entails maintaining control over the southern border, specifically the Philadelphia axis.



The denial highlights ongoing tensions and disagreements over the terms of the proposed ceasefire and the future of the Gaza border area. As the negotiations continue, the key issues remain the scope of the ceasefire, the conditions for prisoner exchanges, and the strategic control of the Gaza border region.

